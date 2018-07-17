Police ID person fatally shot in Fayetteville home; Suspect on the loose

EMBED </>More Videos

The Fayetteville Police Department is looking for the suspect who fatally shot somebody Monday night. (WTVD)

By
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) --
Fayetteville police have identified the victim of a shooting on Slater Avenue as 28-year-old Nekeshia D. Washington.

Police are still looking for the suspect who fatally shot Washington Monday night.

The shooting happened just before 10 p.m. in the 1600 block of Slater Avenue.

According to police, an armed suspect approached and shot Washington and then took off.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

It is unclear if the suspect and victim knew each other.

Police have yet to release the identity of the deceased or information about a possible suspect.

Those with any information are asked to contact Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).

Fayetteville/Cumberland County Crimestoppers is offering a $1,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
Fayettevillefayetteville newsfayetteville police departmentcrimefatal shootingperson killeddeadly shootingFayetteville
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Employee shot during attempted robbery at Durham Wendy's
London woman impaled by beach umbrella at New Jersey beach
NC county to permit alligator hunting due to over population
Man given car after 20-mile walk to first day of work
FDA recalls heart meds that may be tainted by carcinogen
Trump balloon baby may be coming to U.S.
Police investigating after man shot near Durham mini mart
Massage parlor owner arrested for promoting prostitution
Show More
Police: 21-year-old found dead in Raleigh was suspect in robbery
Woman accused of biting off victim's nose and swallowing it
Oops! Amazon Prime Day gets off to a rough start
Fayetteville police looking for suspects in string of burglaries at convenience stores
'Cancer is a choice:' Mixed reaction to controversial UNC fitness course
More News