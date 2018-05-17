Police ID person of interest in fatal shooting of Spring Lake business owner

Police have identified a person of interest in the slaying of a Spring Lake business owner.Authorities said 62-year-old Winfred Alfonza Worthy was fatally shot on May 1 near Mont Drive.Officers are searching for 24-year-old Joseph Davone Murchison in relation to his death.He's described as a black male, approximately 6'5", and weighs 300 pounds.Murchison has ties to Fayetteville and Goldsboro.Anyone with information as to the whereabouts is asked to contact police at (910) 436-0350.Spring Lake Police Chief Troy McDuffie told ABC11 that Worthy walked outside his home to get his mail and was shot multiple times.McDuffie said police believe Worthy was targeted and witnesses said two men were inside a car that drove off in a green, mid-1990's Lincoln Town Car, after the shooting.Worthy's family said they're shocked his life ended the way it did."I ain't slept good; I ain't ate good ... can't really believe that it happened," said Worthy's younger brother Clarence. "He was laying right there at that mailbox."