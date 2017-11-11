Police identify man killed in Fayetteville nightclub shooting

One dead and three others were hurt in a shooting at Diamond Club. (WTVD)

FAYETTEVILLE, North Carolina (WTVD) --
Authorities have identified a man that was killed in a shooting at a Fayetteville strip club on Saturday.

The man was identified as 40-year-old Akash R. Talati of the 2800 block of Bragg Boulevard.

The shooting happened at the Diamondz Gentlemen's Club located at the 2800 block of Bragg Boulevard at about 1:51 a.m.

Sources said that a man was thrown out of the club and started shooting injuring five people.

Everyone injured was taken to the hospital.

One victim remains in the hospital in serious condition, another person is in fair condition, and two others were released.

Anyone with any information about the shooting is asked to contact Detective J. Littlejohn with the Fayetteville Police Department at (910) 818-3468 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).

Additional information will be released as it becomes available.
