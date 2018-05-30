Police identify NC man as masked pizza store attacker

Coggins was wearing a demon clown mask when he attacked Heriberto Feliciano as he locked up a Little Caesars restaurant Saturday night. (Holly Hill Police Department )

HOLLY HILL, Fla. --
Police have identified a masked man who was fatally shot by Florida pizza store worker he attacked with a wooden pole.

Holly Hill Police Chief Steve Aldrich said Tuesday that 53-year-old Jesse L. Coggins of Greenville, North Carolina, had no local police record and it was unknown how long he had been in the area.

Coggins was wearing a demon clown mask when video shows he attacked Heriberto Feliciano as he locked up a Little Caesars restaurant Saturday night.

The man in the mask attacked the worker after walking outside, police said.


The 28-year-old Feliciano has a concealed weapons permit and shot Coggins with a handgun several times.

Aldrich says Feliciano acted in self-defense and is not expected to be charged.
