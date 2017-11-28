Police identify woman found dead in Fayetteville hotel

Authorities have identified a woman found dead at a Fayetteville hotel late Monday night.Police were called about 9:30 p.m. to the Comfort Inn on Skibo Road near Campground Road.When officers arrived, they found the body of Alyssa Mota, 23, of the 2100 block of Lakeridge Drive, inside of a hotel room.Detectives with the FPD's Homicide Unit are investigating the death.The final autopsy report from the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner is still pending to determine the cause of death.Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact Detective D. Franklin with the Fayetteville Police Department at (910) 723-4650 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477). Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically, by visitingand completing the anonymous online tip sheet, or by downloading the FREE "P3 Tips" app available for Apple devices in the Apple App Store and available for Android devices in Google Play.