The Fayetteville Police Department is investigating after a woman was found dead outside of her residence.Just before 7:30 Friday morning, officers were called to the 4700 block of Republican Road after receiving reports of a body found.Reports show the body, belonging to an unidentified woman, was found outside of her home by a neighbor.The female was pronounced dead on scene; her body was sent to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner to determine a cause of death.Detectives with the FPD's Homicide Unit are investigating the death.Those with information are asked to call the Fayetteville Police Department at (910) 391-8630 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-8477.-----------------------------