Raleigh police are investigating a shooting that left a man critically injured at a Raleigh nightclub on Sunday.Authorities said that at about 4:17 a.m.they received a call about the shooting at the Divas Nightclub located at 4400 Craftsman Drive.The scene was empty when police arrived, they later were informed that 41-year-old Dennis George Coble had been taken to the hospital with a gunshot injury.Coble is listed in critical condition at the WakeMed Hospital.An investigation is underway, there is no further information at this time.Anyone with information is asked to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at (919) 834-HELP . CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for anonymous tips that help solve cases.