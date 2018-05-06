Police investigate shooting, carjacking in Durham

Police are investigating two shootings that happened in the City of Durham Sunday evening.

The first happened in the area of Duke Street and Stadium Drive around 6:30 p.m.

Police said someone drove up next to a vehicle and fired shots, striking and killing a man.

The man was taken to a local hospital where he later died.

Then, around 7 p.m., police were called to a shooting on Canal Street.

At least one person was injured in that shooting.

Police said a carjacking followed the shooting but no other information was immediately available.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.
