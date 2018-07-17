Police investigating after man shot near Durham mini mart

Durham police are investigating after a man was shot near a mini mart Monday night.The incident happened just before 10 p.m. near the Guess Road Mini Mart in the 2000 block of Guess Road.Authorities found the victim in a nearby yard, on Hillcrest Drive, suffering from two gunshot wounds to the lower leg area.The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.Police have yet to release information about a possible suspect.