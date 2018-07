Authorities reportedly have a suspect in custody after a woman was shot just before 3 a.m. this morning near a food mart on Hillsboro Street.This morning, police allegedly arrived on the scene to find the victim laying on the ground with a gunshot wound to the shoulder and was rushed to the hospital.ABC11 has been told a suspect is in custody but anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call CrimeStoppers at (910) 483-8477.