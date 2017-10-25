The Benson Police Department said Wednesday that residents can expect to see increased police activity Wednesday as officers check out new information in the disappearance of Cole Thomas.The 22-year-old went missing November 25, 2016 as he and two friends drove from Minnesota to Florida for Thanksgiving. Others in the vehicle said he suddenly stopped and jumped out in Benson and then vanished.Police didn't buy the story and have charged four men in the case.But Thomas has never been found and police continue to search for him or his body.A reward is offered for information in the case.