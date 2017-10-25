Benson police investigating new information in missing Cole Thomas case

Cole Thomas

BENSON, North Carolina (WTVD) --
The Benson Police Department said Wednesday that residents can expect to see increased police activity Wednesday as officers check out new information in the disappearance of Cole Thomas.

RELATED: Father says he won't stop searching for missing son, Cole Thomas

The 22-year-old went missing November 25, 2016 as he and two friends drove from Minnesota to Florida for Thanksgiving. Others in the vehicle said he suddenly stopped and jumped out in Benson and then vanished.

Police didn't buy the story and have charged four men in the case.

READ MORE: Fourth man arrested in disappearance of missing man Cole Thomas

But Thomas has never been found and police continue to search for him or his body.

A reward is offered for information in the case.

READ MORE: $10,000 REWARD OFFERED IN SEARCH FOR MISSING SON IN BENSON
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
missing manarrestBenson
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
Fourth man arrested in Cole Thomas disappearance
Bond lowered for suspect in case of missing man Cole Thomas
Top Stories
Fats Domino, rock 'n' roll pioneer has died at age 89
Truck comes inches from crossing into oncoming I-85 traffic
Audit: Wake deputies 'double-dipped' working state fair
Bergdahl due back in court with Trump talk looming over case
NC nurse scales cliff during storms to get to hospital
Two Grambling State students fatally shot, suspect fled
Survivor describes chilling details of deadly Niger ambush
Man investigated for threatening congresswoman on Facebook
Show More
Raleigh mayoral race is competitive - and divisive
Raleigh mall shooter: 'I was robbed in the parking lot'
Report: Clinton camp helped fund Trump dossier research
NC Home Depot manager pays for disabled boy's Halloween costume
Chatham County man charged with solicitation of a child
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Rescuing big cats in Chatham County
PHOTOS: Mountain fall leaves on display
It's the last day of the NC State Fair!
PHOTOS: Are you brave enough for Panic Point?
More Photos