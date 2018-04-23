Police give 'all clear' at Holly Springs High School after possible threat

EMBED </>More Videos

Police are investigating a possible threat to Holly Springs High School Monday morning.

HOLLY SPRINGS (WTVD) --
Students at Holly Springs High School got a late start Monday morning after a possible threat was called in the school.

Several calls went out to parents before 6 a.m. alerting them to a possible bomb threat.

Police and K9 units swept the school's campus for several hours before giving the "all clear."

Buses were delayed with picking students up.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
threatschool threatbomb threatHolly Springs
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Raleigh police arrest man accused of killing woman at Knights Inn
20-year-old killed after driver hits tree, fire hydrant in Raleigh
Southwest canceling 40 flights per day after deadly accident
Harley-Davidson's summer internship comes with free bike
Squirrel wins UC Berkeley student senate seat
Bodybuilding couple gearing up for Raleigh competition
Tennessee authorities: Suspect in Nashville shooting still at large, possibly with two guns
What we know about Waffle House shooting hero James Shaw Jr.
Show More
NC Museum of Life and Science welcomes new litter of red wolf pups
Free apple on Delta flight ends up costing woman $500
Current Triangle traffic
Mother accidentally shoots, kills 2-year-old daughter: Police
Historic church vandalized; community aims to spread love, forgiveness
More News