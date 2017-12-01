Police investigating rash of overnight car break-ins in Apex

EMBED </>More Videos

Police investigating rash of overnight car break-ins in Apex

By
APEX, North Carolina (WTVD) --
Apex police are investigating after at least four vehicles in the Haddon Hall community were broken into late Thursday night/early Friday morning.

Wallets were stolen and even a gun in a vehicle, police said, adding that all the vehicles had unlocked doors. A motorcycle was also taken in the neighborhood, police said.

Michael Hall's car was left a mess after someone rummaged through it, stealing Christmas presents he bought for his son Keenan, 2, and daughter Nevaeh, 6.

Hall said he put the presents in the trunk to hide them from his kids. Somebody got into the front and popped the trunk open.

"The door was open," Hall said. "I knew that somebody had gotten into it. I knew I left it unlocked."

Courtney Mickel also left her Honda Pilot unlocked in the same neighborhood.

Someone went in and took her wallet and purse with her credit cards. She also had Christmas gifts in there.

Worse, she said, a backpack from an Ironman triathlon she completed was stolen, as was a picture of her father, Bobby Gene, who passed away seven months ago.

"Things are replaceable," she said. "I'm not a materialistic person but I did Ironman for my dad, too, so it all goes together," she said, getting emotional.

ABC11 saw police dusting for fingerprints and looking for clues that could lead them to the thief or thieves.

"It's just a reminder that you have to make sure that you lock your car and definitely tell your neighbors the same," Hall said.

"We always lock it so I think just be a little more cognizant and aware right now in this busy season to really lock your doors," Mickel said.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
break-inApex
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Woman charged with force-feeding child
Search for missing 3-year-old Mariah Woods now in 5th day
Complaints grow about mail service In Raleigh
Body found along Interstate 95 in Cumberland County
Police: Girl, 15, stabbed and set on fire; met killer on Facebook
Flynn has promised special counsel 'full cooperation' in Russia probe: Source
Nanny accused of abusing 9-month-old baby
Apex man facing murder charges in wife's shooting death
Show More
Girl, 10, commits suicide after alleged bullying
Immigrant found not guilty in Kate Steinle murder trial
Raleigh Police respond to serious crash on Capital Blvd
Woman gets death threats after posting viral dog video
Baby drowns in bucket at North Hollywood gym, witnesses say
More News
Top Video
New program eases challenges for military children
Dean Smith personal papers gifted to UNC library
Wilson Waffle House worker saves choking customer
1 of the Triangle's newest roads needs to be repaired
More Video