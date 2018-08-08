Police investigating robbery at First Citizens Bank near Cameron Village

Raleigh police are investigating after someone robbed the First Citizens Bank just outside Cameron Village Wednesday morning.

RALEIGH (WTVD) --
The incident happened after 9 a.m. at the location in the 2000 block of Clark Avenue.



Police said the suspect fled after the teller complied with his demands.

No weapons were seen and no injuries were reported.

Those with any information are asked to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at (919) 834-4357/
Related Topics:
bank robberyrobberyraleigh newsraleigh policeRaleigh
