Dodge Avenger. NOTE: This is not a photo of the actual car involved.

Police are looking for a Dodge Avenger in connection with a hit-and-run crash that left a woman dead in Cumberland County.The woman's body was found off of Bladen Circle near Clinton Road in Vander.She was later identified as 34-year-old Agatha Lynn Spoltore.Authorities are now looking for a 2008-2014 Dodge Avenger. After combing the scene, troopers found plastic car parts with ID numbers tracing back to the vehicle model.It's unclear at this time whether the victim stepped out into the road or the car ran off the road.Sheriff's office officials believe the crash happened sometime between 11 p.m. and midnight.Authorities found the body after a bus driver called the sheriff's office about a woman lying in a ditch.The North Carolina State Highway Patrol took over the investigation after determining that the woman had been hit.The car involved would have front-end damage to the passenger's side door.Anyone with information is asked to call the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office at 910-323-1500.