LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) --Police in North Carolina are looking for a woman who is facing charges for reportedly not returning her 8-month-old granddaughter to the child's mother.
Shelly Heafner is charged with one felony count of abduction.
WLOS reported that Heafner had been babysitting the child since June 6. Deputies were dispatched Monday to keep the peace so Rebecca Lynn Stanley could pick up her daughter.
On Monday, Heafner's daughter Rebecca Lynn Stanley said she was bringing the child's father, who was recently released from prison, with her to pick up the child.
Police said Heafner refused and left before anyone arrived.
The child is described as having blonde hair and blue eyes. She weighs about 17 pounds and is two feet tall with a birthmark on her head near the neck.
Authorities say Heafner may be driving a silver 4-door Chevrolet Impala with a North Carolina plate MZE-5355.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Heafner or the child is asked to call the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office at (704) 732-9050, the Lincoln County Communications Center at (704) 735-8202 or the Lincolnton/Lincoln County CrimeStoppers at (704) 736-8909.