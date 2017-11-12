Police: Man charged in Fayetteville nightclub shooting

FAYETTEVILLE, North Carolina (WTVD) --
Fayetteville police said a man is facing attempted murder charges in connection with the shooting at a strip club on Saturday.

Warrants have been secured for Markeese Dewitt, 23, for attempted murder, according to a tweet by the Fayetteville Police Department.



Authorities have also identified a man that was killed in that same shooting.

The man was identified as 40-year-old Akash R. Talati of the 2800 block of Bragg Boulevard.

The shooting happened at the Diamondz Gentlemen's Club located at the 2800 block of Bragg Boulevard at about 1:51 a.m.

Sources said that a man was thrown out of the club and started shooting injuring five people.

Everyone injured was taken to the hospital.

One victim remains in the hospital in serious condition, another person is in fair condition, and two others were released.

Anyone with any information about the shooting is asked to contact the Fayetteville Police Department at (910) 818-3468 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).

This story is developing. Check back for updates.
