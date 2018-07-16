SHOOTING

Police: Man shot and killed after answering knock at front door in South Philadelphia

Police: Man killed after answering front door in S. Philadelphia. Katherine Scott reports during Action News Mornings on July 16, 2018. (WPVI)

SOUTH PHILADELPHIA --
A 40-year-old man was shot and killed after answering a knock at the door of his South Philadelphia home, police say.

The shooting happened around 11:30 p.m. Sunday.

Police said the victim was shot once in the chest at point-blank range and collapsed just inside the home.

He was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

"Now we're getting information that there may have been an argument or a fight earlier involving the victim, and they believe that is the motivation for the homicide," Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said.

Police describe the shooter as a tall, thin man who was wearing a white shirt and dark colored pants.

Witnesses told police the victim was home alone when he answered the door.

Police are looking at surveillance cameras in the area to see if they captured any footage to help with the investigation.
