Police: Man killed in Durham shooting

DURHAM, North Carolina (WTVD) --
Durham Police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead Saturday night.

Officers responded to the scene in the 2800 block of Courtney Creek Blvd shortly before 10 p.m.

When officers arrived they found a deceased man lying outside with an apparent gunshot wound.

The shooting does not appear to be random.

This investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator D. Cramer at (919) 560-4440, ext. 29414 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200.
