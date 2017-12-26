Police: Man shoots teen in head who came to stepson's house

HIGH POINT, North Carolina --
Authorities say a man shot and killed a 16-year-old because he was mad the girl and several other teens were at his stepson's house while he was out of town.

High Point police said they found the girl dead at the home around 1:45 a.m. Sunday after investigating a man who shot himself in the head in the passenger seat of a car.

Investigators said the driver told officers the injured man said he shot someone at a home.

Police said in a statement that others in the home said the man shot the teen suddenly, and someone else in the home tackled him so they could get away.

Authorities say the man's self-inflicted injuries appear to not be life-threatening. The names of the people involved have not been released.
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
