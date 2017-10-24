CHARLESTON, South Carolina --A South Carolina man has been arrested after police said he sprayed liquid fecal matter onto produce at a Harris Teeter in Charleston.
On October 15, the store manager called 911 after noticing that a former contractor, who had been banned from the store two years ago, was inside, WSOC reports.
The manager then realized that a foul, brown liquid was sprayed onto foods in their produce section.
Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App
Pau Hang, 41, was arrested and charged with malicious tampering with a human drug product or food item and trespassing after notice and malicious injury to property.
Hang is being held on a $200,465 bond.