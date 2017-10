A South Carolina man has been arrested after police said he sprayed liquid fecal matter onto produce at a Harris Teeter in Charleston.On October 15, the store manager called 911 after noticing that a former contractor, who had been banned from the store two years ago, was inside, WSOC reports.The manager then realized that a foul, brown liquid was sprayed onto foods in their produce section.Pau Hang, 41, was arrested and charged with malicious tampering with a human drug product or food item and trespassing after notice and malicious injury to property.Hang is being held on a $200,465 bond.