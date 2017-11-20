  • LIVE VIDEO LIVE look at the Georgia Dome in Atlanta. The iconic sports arena will be imploded at 7:30am

Police: Man tried to kidnap girl, 11, at North Carolina Christmas show

CHARLOTTE, North Carolina --
Authorities say a man attempted to kidnap an 11-year-old girl at a Christmas show in North Carolina.

In a statement released Sunday, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said witnesses interceded Saturday night at the Southern Christmas Show when they noticed a man approach an 11-year-old girl who was walking with her family, and tried to walk off with her. The man released his grip on the child and fled the area.

The man remains at large. Police say the man was accompanied by a woman pushing a stroller.

Police said show producer Marketplace Events employed armed security guards and increased security for the show's final day Sunday.

The girl was not injured.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
kidnappingCharlotteNC
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
Man charged in shooting at Raleigh restaurant
Charles Manson dies at 83
White House: True cost of opioid epidemic tops $500 billion
Driver with F-Trump sticker adds sheriff to truck display
Plunging temperatures this holiday week
Raleigh police: 1 dead in crash on Louisburg Road
Russell Simmons accused of sexually assaulting teen model
Fayetteville police identify man fatally struck
Show More
Border agent dies after being injured in southwest TX
Longtime country singer, songwriter Mel Tillis dies
Trump says he should have left UCLA players in Chinese jail
5 hurt after scaffolding collapses into NYC street
Thousands turn out for Raleigh Christmas Parade
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: 2017 AMAs red carpet fashion
PHOTOS: ABC11 at the Raleigh Christmas Parade
Vandals damage Wake Forest park
PHOTOS: Adorable pups up for adoption
More Photos