Police: Man unseats Sharpsburg mayor, gets arrested for DWI hours after election

SHARPSBURG (WTVD) --
A victory celebration may have been just a little bit too much for one area mayoral candidate.

Officials in Nash County said Robert Williams, Jr. was arrested for a DWI hours after being elected the mayor of Sharpsburg.

He was booked into the Nash County Jail after 11:30 Tuesday night and bonded out early the next morning.

Williams, who was the tri-county town's appointed mayor from 2011-2013, defeated incumbent Randy Weaver in a do-over election.

In unofficial election results, Williams received 169 votes, or 50.90 percent, to Weaver's 162 votes, or 48.80 percent.

Tuesday's special election was called in response to irregularities found in a Wilson County precinct November 7.

Williams' complaint was found to have merit and a Wake County Superior Court judge ordered a special election to determine the winner of the mayoral race.

Sharpsburg is divided between Nash, Edgecombe, and Wilson counties.
