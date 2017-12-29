Burlington police: Man makes purchase, jumps counter to steal cash during transaction

Police are searching for this man who they said robbed a Food Lion (Credit: Burlington police via Food Lion)

BURLINGTON (WTVD) --
Burlington police are searching for a man accused of robbing a Food Lion while he was checking out.

On Thursday, officers responded to a robbery at located 2660 Ramada Road.

Officers said a black male made a small purchase and once the register was open, he jumped the counter, assaulted the cashier, and began pulling out money from the drawer.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

The suspect fled on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash; the clerk did not sustain any injuries.

He is described as a black male, 5' 8", slim build, in his 30s, and was wearing glasses.

Those with any information are asked to call the Burlington Police Department at (336) 229-3500.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
robberycrimeBurlington
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Chapel Hill woman accused of stealing from cancer nonprofit
Boat shop owner's 911 call: 'He's shot in the head. I screwed up'
SC woman slips out of handcuffs, hijacks cruiser, deputies say
'It's scary': Attempted burglary caught on surveillance video
Vance County rallies together to find missing man
Deputies: 4 men who robbed Chapel Hill Circle K at large
Egypt says 10 killed in attack outside Cairo church
Natural gas line fueled fire that killed at least 12 in the Bronx
Show More
NJ liquor thieves steal $800 worth of alcohol
Cooper declares State of Emergency as bitter cold grips state
Outpouring of support for Hope Mills family who lost all in fire
Wake residents flock to pay 2018 property taxes before Friday
Man dies from injuries after Durham shooting
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Duke wins Quick Lane Bowl
Step-by-step: Star Wars Christmas Cookies
PHOTOS: Snow falling across North Carolina
PHOTOS: Looking for Christmas ideas? Why not a shelter pup
More Photos