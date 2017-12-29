Burlington police are searching for a man accused of robbing a Food Lion while he was checking out.On Thursday, officers responded to a robbery at located 2660 Ramada Road.Officers said a black male made a small purchase and once the register was open, he jumped the counter, assaulted the cashier, and began pulling out money from the drawer.The suspect fled on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash; the clerk did not sustain any injuries.He is described as a black male, 5' 8", slim build, in his 30s, and was wearing glasses.Those with any information are asked to call the Burlington Police Department at (336) 229-3500.