Police: North Carolina man shot twice in 3 days

EDEN, NC --
Authorities say a North Carolina man has been shot twice in three days.

Rockingham County sheriff's deputies were called to a shooting at a home in Eden on Monday night. A short time later they learned a gunshot victim arrived at UNC Rockingham Health Care.

The wounded man was 21-year-old Dominique Raquan Starkes of Eden.

Media outlets report Eden police were called to a shooting at a convenience store Wednesday night. Officers learned a few minutes later Starkes had reported to the same hospital again.

Eden Deputy Police Chief Clint Simpson confirmed Thursday there were two separate incidents with the same victim.

Police are looking for a suspect in the second shooting. No suspect has been identified in the first shooting.

Authorities have not said what led to either shooting.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
man shotNorth Carolina
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Murder charge filed in 2014 case of missing Fayetteville woman
Family, police looking for missing Durham man
Iconic 'Nights in Rodanthe' house up for sale
Fans of pioneering Raleigh jazz station WSHA 'heartbroken' by sale
Widow of Pulse nightclub shooting acquitted of all charges
Under Armour, MyFitnessPal data breach affects 150 million users
museum displays dinosaur eggs dating back 97 million years
Teenage Walmart shooting suspect arrested, Durham Police say
Show More
South Carolina a step closer to medical marijuana legalization
Suspect in Kentucky officer's death killed in Tennessee
Judge accused of sneaking into home, stealing woman's underwear
Family Dollar to pay $45M in gender bias lawsuit settlement
EXCLUSIVE: Missing soldier's family comes to NC to join search
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Shooting at Durham Walmart
PHOTOS: March for Our Lives across the country
Floral festival coming in bloom at NC Museum of Art
NC State football holds pro day
More Photos