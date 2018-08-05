Police: Nurse stabbed by woman trying to stab sick father in Philadelphia

Police: Nurse stabbed by woman trying to stab sick father in Center City. Gray Hall reports during Action News at 6 a.m. on August 5, 2018.

PHILADELPHIA --
Philadelphia police are investigating a stabbing at Jefferson University Hospital in Center City Saturday evening.

Police say a domestic incident between a sick father and his daughter escalated into a stabbing around 7 p.m.

According to police, the daughter attempted to stab her father and instead stabbed a nurse.

The nurse, a 42-year-old man was stabbed once in the leg. He is in stable condition.

The father, a 55-year-old man, was also injured after his daughter smashed a soda can over his head, causing a gash. He is also stable.

The daughter is in police custody.
