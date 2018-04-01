Today's Top Stories
Police: Officer-involved shooting at gas station near Zebulon Walmart, 1 shot
WTVD
Sunday, April 01, 2018 06:41PM
ZEBULON, NC --
Zebulon police are investigating an officer-involved shooting at a gas station near Walmart.
Police have confirmed that one person has been shot.
This is a developing story, check back for updates.
