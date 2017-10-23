  • LIVE VIDEO Big announcement for the Raleigh Christmas Parade. Watch live.

Police on Cary theater shooting: We believe victim targeted

Cary police are investigating after an employee was found shot outside of Frank Theaters. (WTVD)

By
CARY, North Carolina (WTVD) --
Cary police are trying to figure out why an employee was found shot outside of Frank Theaters.

The shooting happened Sunday night just before 8:30 p.m. in the 1100 block of Parkside Main Street.

Movie theater employee found shot outside Cary theater

Twenty-year-old Marcel Hasty of Cary, who works at the theater, was shot in the leg.



Officers say one of his co-workers was doing a sweep of the parking lot when they found Hasty with a gunshot wound.

Authorities believe the incident was isolated and the victim was targeted.

Hasty is being treated at Duke University Hospital and is expected to be okay.

No arrests have been made and police have not found the weapon.

The theater is currently operating as normal.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
shootingCary
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
Risk for severe weather today, threat of isolated tornado
Bergdahl sentencing delayed until Wednesday
Salvation Army receives donated urn filled with ashes
Fallen soldier's widow: 'Nothing to say' to Trump
65 pounds of marijuana found in Amazon order
NC councilwoman compares President Trump to Hitler
Body found in search for missing Texas toddler
Walmart, Target veggies recalled over listeria fears
Show More
EPA keeps scientists from speaking about report on climate
Dump truck overturns in I-40 construction zone
Girl goes on mission to find owner of missing $2
Police search for identity of child found dead on beach
Vietnam War medic who saved 60 on secret mission to receive Medal of Honor
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Mountain fall leaves on display
It's the last day of the NC State Fair!
Photos: Decorated Cakes Competition at the North Carolina State Fair
PHOTOS: Are you brave enough for Panic Point?
More Photos