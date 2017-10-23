Cary PD now IDing victim of last night’s shooting at Parkside Town Commons. Authorities believe 20yr-old Marcel Hasty was targeted. #abc11 pic.twitter.com/Ie72SbYfrS — Elaina Athans (@AthansABC11) October 23, 2017

Cary police are trying to figure out why an employee was found shot outside of Frank Theaters.The shooting happened Sunday night just before 8:30 p.m. in the 1100 block of Parkside Main Street.Twenty-year-old Marcel Hasty of Cary, who works at the theater, was shot in the leg.Officers say one of his co-workers was doing a sweep of the parking lot when they found Hasty with a gunshot wound.Authorities believe the incident was isolated and the victim was targeted.Hasty is being treated at Duke University Hospital and is expected to be okay.No arrests have been made and police have not found the weapon.The theater is currently operating as normal.