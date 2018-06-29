Police: Porsche was traveling close to 150mph when it hit tree on Wade Avenue; UNC REX doctor killed

A Raleigh man is dead after police said he was involved in a serious crash on Wade Avenue Thursday afternoon.

RALEIGH (WTVD) --
According to a police report, Matthew Strouch, a colorectal surgeon with UNC REX Healthcare, was driving a Porsche on West Wade Avenue and trying to exit onto I-40 East.

Zaneta Strouch and her husband Matthew


Police said he was unable to maintain control of his vehicle due to excessive speed and left the roadway.

The vehicle then became airborne and struck a tree.

A police report states Strouch's car was traveling at a speed of 148 miles per hour during the crash.

He was transported to WakeMed, with serious life-threatening injuries, where he later died.

Following the incident, UNC REX issued the following statement:

"Our UNC REX Healthcare family is devastated by the death of Dr. Matthew Strouch, a highly regarded and compassionate colorectal surgeon. Our condolences go out to his wife and children, his patients and his co-workers. Dr. Strouch was Medical Director of the Colorectal Division of North Carolina Surgery and specialized in life-saving procedures for patients with colon and rectal cancer and other gastrointestinal problems. He joined UNC REX in 2012."

Strouch was a father of two; his son is in the second grade and his daughter is in third.
