Police: Porsche was traveling close to 150mph when it hit tree on Wade Avenue; UNC REX doctor killed

Zaneta Strouch and her husband Matthew

A Raleigh man is dead after police said he was involved in a serious crash on Wade Avenue Thursday afternoon.According to a police report, Matthew Strouch, a colorectal surgeon with UNC REX Healthcare, was driving a Porsche on West Wade Avenue and trying to exit onto I-40 East.Police said he was unable to maintain control of his vehicle due to excessive speed and left the roadway.The vehicle then became airborne and struck a tree.A police report states Strouch's car was traveling at a speed of 148 miles per hour during the crash.He was transported to WakeMed, with serious life-threatening injuries, where he later died.Following the incident, UNC REX issued the following statement:"Our UNC REX Healthcare family is devastated by the death of Dr. Matthew Strouch, a highly regarded and compassionate colorectal surgeon. Our condolences go out to his wife and children, his patients and his co-workers. Dr. Strouch was Medical Director of the Colorectal Division of North Carolina Surgery and specialized in life-saving procedures for patients with colon and rectal cancer and other gastrointestinal problems. He joined UNC REX in 2012."Strouch was a father of two; his son is in the second grade and his daughter is in third.