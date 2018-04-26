Police quickly arrest two in Chapel Hill bank robbery

Shannon Linford McCormick, left, and Thomas Len Filter (Chapel Hill Police Department)

CHAPEL HILL, NC (WTVD) --
Two men suspected of robbing a Chapel Hill bank Thursday afternoon were quickly taken into custody.

Chapel Hill police officers responded to a robbery call at the PNC Bank at 101 E. Rosemary St. shortly after noon.

About 20 minutes later, they found the two suspects nearby.

Shannon Linford McCormick, 39, of Chapel Hill and Thomas Len Filter, 58, of Chapel Hill were arrested.

McCormick was charged with common law robbery and given a $20,000 secured bond; Filter was charged with accessory after the fact and felony possession of stolen goods and given a $15,000 secured bond.
