RALEIGH NEWS

Police: Raleigh man hit two motorcyclists with his car during road rage incident

RALEIGH (WTVD) --
A Raleigh man has been arrested after allegedly hitting two motorcyclists with his car during a road rage incident.

Police said the crash happened just before 1 a.m. Saturday in the 2900 block of Tryon Road.

Brandon Stadiem, 35, was charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, felony hit and run, misdemeanor hit-and-run, and assault with a deadly weapon.

RELATED: Wake, Mecklenburg counties top 'Most Aggressive Drivers' list

Officials have not identified the victims; however, ABC11 has learned that they are 21 and 26-years-old.

Stadiem was already scheduled to be in court in April for several marijuana-related charges.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
hit and runmotorcyclesroad rageraleigh newsraleigh policeRaleigh
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
RALEIGH NEWS
Police investigating robbery at First Citizens Bank near Cameron Village
Kroger to close remaining Triangle-area stores earlier than planned
Get a 'Taste of Restaurant Week' at the Downtown Raleigh Farmers Market
Raleigh contractor arrested after state fraud investigation
Cary PD releases dashcam video of fired trooper stopping motorist
More raleigh news
Top Stories
Kroger to close remaining Triangle-area stores earlier than planned
Fetus found on plane from Charlotte was result of teen's miscarriage
'Hamilton' tickets at DPAC are going on sale next week
Chris Paul donates $2.5 million to Wake Forest University
Police investigating robbery at First Citizens Bank near Cameron Village
Mom tests positive for opiates from poppy seed bagel
How Mickey Mouse and friends can help your kid sleep
Groom rescues struggling swimmer moments after beach wedding
Show More
WCPSS nursing change has these parents fuming
Police: 2 men escape mental health care home to party
'I warned him:' Grandma shoots partially-exposed man at home
California HS coach accused of having sex with students
Alleged Fayetteville ISIS supporter to be sentenced
More News