Police release photos of van used in kidnapping of Durham man

DURHAM, NC (WTVD) --Durham police are searching for a man who was last seen by his family at 801 East Woodcroft Parkway on January 28.
According to witnesses, Charleston Prentice Goodman was approached by several men who forced him into a light-colored van around 6:20 p.m.
Goodman, 26, is described as 5 feet 11 inches tall and 140 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.
According to police, Goodman was kidnapped by four black males in a silver Honda Odyssey van, possibly a 2005 to 2008 model. The passenger side sliding door on the van was damaged, which made it difficult to close the door. One suspect had dreadlocks and a second suspect was wearing an Adidas striped tracksuit.
Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator G. Silla at (919) 560-4415, ext. 29310, CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200 or the Durham Police Department's main desk at (919) 560-4427.
CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.