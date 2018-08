Authorities have taken a suspect into custody after a stabbing in the area of Sunset Drive and Nunn Street Sunday morning.At 10:06 a.m., police responded to a stabbing call at Nunn Street.Chapel Hill police said one male victim and the suspect are being treated at UNC Hospitals for their injuries.According to the Watch Commander, the suspect and victim knew each other.There is no threat to the public but the investigation is ongoing, police said.