DURHAM, North Carolina (WTVD) --
If you haven't seen the video, take a minute to watch this cut-down version of what our cameras captured on Sunday morning.

Defiant bikers cruise, show off riding skills on Durham city streets.


The I-Team has been following the problem of non-street legal ATVs and motorcycles swarming down city streets for months -- and not just in Durham. Police in cities across the Triangle have fielded noise complaints and concerns from worried drivers and will tell you it can be a real problem.

No one from the Durham Police Department would go on camera Tuesday but a spokesperson explained by email, "Investigators are aware of the issue and are reviewing the video from your story. There are inherent challenges and dangers to public safety created by policing this issue, including the dangers related to vehicle pursuits."

Then, Lt. Wil Glenn got to a critical point: "Note that we don't get involved with pursuits of motorcycles."

Glenn suggested that people with concerns about ATVs or dirt bikes on city streets call the "non-emergency" number for Durham police: (919)560-4600.
