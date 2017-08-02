Police respond to northeast Raleigh shooting call

Raleigh Police responded to a shooting call Tuesday evening in the northeast part of the city.
The call came in about 10:40 p.m. Raleigh officers were dispatched to the 4900 block of Pebble Beach Drive.
An investigation is underway. Police have not confirmed whether anyone was shot.
Additional information will be provided as the investigation progresses, police said.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
gun violence shooting raleigh police Raleigh
