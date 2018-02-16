Police respond to shooting in north Raleigh area

(Dearon Smith)

RALEIGH, NC (WTVD) --
Raleigh Police responded to a shooting in the 1500 block of Sunbow Falls Lane in the area of the Windsor Falls Apartments on Friday night.

The victim was taken to WakeMed. Their condition was not immediately known.

The shooting remains under investigation.

Anyone with information that might assist the investigation of the incident is asked to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at (919) 834-HELP or visit raleighcrimestoppers.org for text and email reporting options. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for anonymous tips that help solve cases.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
raleigh policeraleigh newsgun violenceRaleighWake County
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Raleigh Police investigate after shooting leaves man seriously injured
Head-trauma fears fuel debate at Duke on future of youth football
I-Team: $4.9 million to arm every WCPSS teacher with a gun
Portable party runs afoul of law in Lee County
Sampson Co. correctional employee arrested after contraband found
Garner Magnet High student arrested after bringing gun to campus
Elderly Raleigh victim speaks out about teen crime spree
Street lights smashed on American Tobacco Trail
Show More
7.2 magnitude earthquake rocks Mexico, 2 killed in chopper crash
'Moms Demand Action' NC chapter sees uptick after school tragedy
Missing Clayton elementary students found safe
Mom of Henderson man killed by cop: 'He caused his own death'
Sessions orders review of FBI, Justice Dept. after failure to investigate Florida shooter tip
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Florida school shooting aftermath
PHOTOS: Vance County dogs up for adoption
PHOTOS: Cats, dogs available at Wake County Animal Center
PHOTOS: Duke at UNC
More Photos