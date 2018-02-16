Police respond to shooting in north Raleigh area

Raleigh Police responded to a shooting in the 1500 block of Sunbow Falls Lane in the area of the Windsor Falls Apartments on Friday night.The victim was taken to WakeMed. Their condition was not immediately known.The shooting remains under investigation.Anyone with information that might assist the investigation of the incident is asked to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at (919) 834-HELP or visitfor text and email reporting options. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for anonymous tips that help solve cases.