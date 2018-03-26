BREAKING: @DurhamPoliceNC confirm another #SouthpointMallBombThreat has come in within the last few minutes. Another crew is headed to the scene. @Nordstrom employees evacuating. pic.twitter.com/Bw7kFD2okf — Tim Pulliam (@TimABC11) March 26, 2018

Streets at Southpoint Mall Nordstrom employees evacuated Monday around noon after yet another threat at the mall.This comes after a Monday morning threat and two threats on Sunday.Mall officials released the following statement after Monday's first threat:"We are working in collaboration with the Durham Police Department as they conduct a full investigation ... It is always disheartening when incidents like this occur but please know the safety and well being of our customers and employees is of the utmost importance."