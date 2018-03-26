DURHAM COUNTY NEWS

Police return to Southpoint Mall for another threat, Nordstrom workers evacuating

Durham deputies and police were called to the Streets at Southpoint Mall on Monday morning, just one day after the mall received several threats.

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) --
Streets at Southpoint Mall Nordstrom employees evacuated Monday around noon after yet another threat at the mall.

This comes after a Monday morning threat and two threats on Sunday.

Mall officials released the following statement after Monday's first threat:

"We are working in collaboration with the Durham Police Department as they conduct a full investigation ... It is always disheartening when incidents like this occur but please know the safety and well being of our customers and employees is of the utmost importance."
