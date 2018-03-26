DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) --Streets at Southpoint Mall Nordstrom employees evacuated Monday around noon after yet another threat at the mall.
This comes after a Monday morning threat and two threats on Sunday.
READ MORE: Durham police investigating two threats made against Streets at Southpoint Mall
BREAKING: @DurhamPoliceNC confirm another #SouthpointMallBombThreat has come in within the last few minutes. Another crew is headed to the scene. @Nordstrom employees evacuating. pic.twitter.com/Bw7kFD2okf— Tim Pulliam (@TimABC11) March 26, 2018
Mall officials released the following statement after Monday's first threat:
"We are working in collaboration with the Durham Police Department as they conduct a full investigation ... It is always disheartening when incidents like this occur but please know the safety and well being of our customers and employees is of the utmost importance."