Police: Winston-Salem man arrested for possessing hundreds of child porn videos, images

Keith White (Credit: Winston-Salem police)

WINSTON-SALEM --
A Winston-Salem man has been arrested for possessing hundreds of pornographic images and videos of children, police say.

Keith White, 47, faces 10 counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor and third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor WGHP reports.

In August 2016, police began their investigation after accusations that White had child pornography.

During their initial investigation, several images were discovered; items suspected of containing the images were immediately seized by the police and hundreds of other images and videos were found after police executed a warrant.

White was arrested on Friday and jailed under a $2,000,000 secured bond.
