WINSTON-SALEM --A Winston-Salem man has been arrested for possessing hundreds of pornographic images and videos of children, police say.
Keith White, 47, faces 10 counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor and third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor WGHP reports.
In August 2016, police began their investigation after accusations that White had child pornography.
During their initial investigation, several images were discovered; items suspected of containing the images were immediately seized by the police and hundreds of other images and videos were found after police executed a warrant.
White was arrested on Friday and jailed under a $2,000,000 secured bond.