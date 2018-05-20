Christopher Shannon Boltin

Authorities are actively searching for three inmates who escaped from a South Carolina detention center Saturday night.Two of the men are charged with murder.The Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office is looking for 27-year-old Tyshon Demontrea Johnson, 20-year-old Curtis Ray Green and 27-year-old Christopher Shannon Boltin.Johnson and Green were both being held in the detention center on murder charges. Boltin is accused of carjacking and grand larceny.All are considered to be dangerous.The men were discovered missing after the sheriff's office responded to a report of an attempted escape at the Orangeburg County Detention Center just before 10 p.m.Anyone with information is asked to call the Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office immediately at 803-534-3550 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC. Callers can remain anonymous.