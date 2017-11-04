Police: Sen. Rand Paul suffers minor injury in assault at home

(Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

BOWLING GREEN, Kentucky --
A man has been arrested and charged with assaulting and injuring U.S. Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky.

Kentucky State Police said in a news release Saturday that Paul suffered a minor injury when 59-year-old Rene Boucher assaulted him at his Warren County home on Friday afternoon.

The release did not provide details of the assault or the nature of Paul's injury.

In a statement, Paul spokeswoman Kelsey Cooper said the Republican senator is "fine." The statement said Paul was "blindsided" by the assault but she did not provide further details.

Boucher, of Bowling Green, is charged with fourth-degree assault with a minor injury.

He is being held at Warren County's jail on $5,000 bond.

An automated phone system at the jail did not provide access to lawyer information for Boucher.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
assaultKentucky
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
1 person, 8 dogs killed in Wake Co. house fire
Man using ice cream truck to lure children in custody
'My wife just shot her kids,' Texas man tells 911
Hope Mills mayor pro tem dies, town officials confirm
U.S. service member killed in Afghanistan
The swift unraveling of Kevin Spacey _ in less than a week
Raleigh event aimed at identity protection
JFK files say rumors of CIA link to Oswald 'unfounded'
Show More
Gov. leaders call for sexual harassment training
N.C. to receive more overdose reversal medication
Donna Brazile's bombshell tell-all could inspire DNC reforms
UNC protesters: Campus police ran sting operation on us
Man linked to ISIS worked at Fayetteville convenience store
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Man injured following explosion on UNC campus
PHOTOS: Triangle pets prep for howling Halloween
WakeMed volunteers make Halloween costumes for NICU babies
PHOTOS: Explore 50 years of Ebony fashion at the NC Art Museum
More Photos