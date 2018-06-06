Police: Soldier steals armored vehicle from National Guard base

EMBED </>More Videos

Authorities say a soldier stole an armored personnel carrier from a Virginia National Guard base and led police on a more than 60-mile chase.

RICHMOND, Virginia --
Authorities said a soldier stole an armored personnel carrier from a Virginia National Guard base and led police on a more than 60-mile chase before being arrested.

State Police Sgt. Keeli Hill told the Richmond Times-Dispatch the man had taken the vehicle Tuesday evening from Fort Pickett.

She said the chase ended in Richmond when he abandoned it and was taken into custody near City Hall.

Authorities have not identified the driver or said how he was able to take the vehicle from the facility in Nottoway County.

Hill said he had driven it mostly on interstate highways at speeds that topped around 45 mph. No injuries or accidents were reported.

State Police spokeswoman Corinne Geller said the vehicle is not a tank.

Police said charges are pending.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
stolen carmilitarysoldiersu.s. & worldpolice chasecaught on videoVirginia
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
'He had a reason:' Sister of alleged AMBER Alert abductor speaks out
Kate Spade's sister says her suicide was 'not unexpected'
Burger King reopens after video of rodents on hamburger buns
Watch: 100-pound mom of 4 inhales burgers in record time
Caught on camera: Man secretly films woman in Australia bathroom
PHOTOS: D-Day invasion remembered
Documentary: David Cassidy lied about drinking, dementia
Officers in Wildwood beach arrest won't face criminal charges
Show More
'It smelled like death:' 4 dogs found dead in 'filthy' Clayton home
WATCH: Amazon worker hides package from husband
$45M not enough? Wake school board says tough decisions coming
Man arrested in Durham linked to 25 break-ins in 5 counties
Johnston County man injured in crash involving go-kart, stolen car
More News