Suspect arrested after allegedly attacking Burlington man with machete

Jerry Saunders (Credit: Burlington police)

BURLINGTON, N.C. (WTVD) --
A man is behind bars after Burlington police said he attacked another man with a machete Sunday night.

Just after 7:30 p.m., police were called to the 200 block of Hawkins Street after reports of a disturbance.

When officers arrived, they found the 53-year-old victim suffering from non-life-threatening machete wounds to the upper body.

The suspect, 53-year-old Jerry Saunders, was later located and taken into custody.

He was charged with assault with deadly weapon inflicting serious injury and was given a $50,000 bond.

Officers are unsure what triggered the attack; however, they believe a verbal altercation occurred prior to the assault.
