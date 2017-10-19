Police say an elementary school teacher was hit in the face with a brick and dragged from her car in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania after a dispute with the parents of one of her students.Police say the attack happened around 3:15 p.m. Wednesday as 46-year-old Janice Watkins was leaving Pittsburgh King PreK-8.Authorities say she was being followed by a couple in a SUV, and when she stopped at an intersection the woman threw a brick at her.Police say the couple then pulled Watkins out of her car and continued to assault her. Watkins was hospitalized with facial injuries and a lost tooth.Police say they were preparing arrest warrants for the couple late Wednesday.