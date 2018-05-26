Police: Teen charged with murder in drug deal shooting

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. --
Authorities say a 17-year-old North Carolina man has been arrested after a fatal shooting during a drug deal with a 16-year-old.

Winston-Salem Police said Tylen Sears shot Jonathan Armando Garcia around 8:30 p.m. Friday after the two fought during a drug deal in a neighborhood.

Police say Garcia died a short time later at the hospital.

Police said in a news release that Sears is charged with murder and is being held without bail. It wasn't known if he had an attorney.

Authorities say this is the 10th homicide in Winston-Salem in 2018, compared to eight killings at this same time last year.
