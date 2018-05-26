Police: Teen charged with murder in drug deal shooting

Authorities say a 17-year-old North Carolina man has been arrested after a fatal shooting during a drug deal with a 16-year-old.Winston-Salem Police said Tylen Sears shot Jonathan Armando Garcia around 8:30 p.m. Friday after the two fought during a drug deal in a neighborhood.Police say Garcia died a short time later at the hospital.Police said in a news release that Sears is charged with murder and is being held without bail. It wasn't known if he had an attorney.Authorities say this is the 10th homicide in Winston-Salem in 2018, compared to eight killings at this same time last year.