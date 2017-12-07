Authorities in Wake County are issuing a warning about a new phone scam that is targeting residents in Holly Springs and other areas in Wake County.Thesays it has received reports of scammers calling a spouse or partner to tell them that their loved one was involved in a car accident, and said the driver struck a child with their vehicle.The caller then tries to convince the person that they are holding their partner against their will, and will kill or injure them unless they are paid $2,000, according to police.Authorities said the scammers attempt to frighten the victim into paying through vulgarity, intimidation, and threats.Police said the caller also tries to keep the victim on the phone, and tells them to a location where they can make a money transfer.They order the victim not to try to call their loved one or police unless they want their partner harmed.Officials said this is a high-pressure version of another scam that has been circulating for a few years.As with any suspicious calls, police say be very wary of any situation in which the caller tries to force you to immediately wire money to a location, or pay a fine, fee, or ransom with gift cards.If you receive any calls such as these, immediately hang up and contact your local law enforcement agency.--------------------