Police say woman lived with husband's body parts for six months

COVENTRY TOWNSHIP, Ohio --
Police say an Ohio woman killed her husband and lived with his body parts for six months.

Marcia Eubank, 49, of Coventry Township, is accused of shooting her husband to death and dismembering his body with an electric saw in June.

Authorities say Eubank texted her husband Howard's employer and said that he was in the hospital and then later texted that he had moved to Texas.

The couple's son went into the home and discovered his father's body parts in three containers.

Marcia was arrested and charged with murder and is being held on $1 million bond.

