Police: Woman jailed after slipper-slapping granddaughter

Hattie Reynolds (Credit: Volusia County Sheriff's Office via WFTV)

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. --
A 95-year-old Florida woman landed in jail after calling police for help during an argument with her defiant granddaughter.

Daytona Beach Police Chief Craig Capri tells the Daytona Beach News-Journal that Hattie Reynolds probably wasn't a threat, but her admission of slapping her granddaughter in the face with a slipper qualified as domestic violence.

An arrest report says Reynolds told police Saturday that she wanted 46-year-old Janeen Williams out of her house because she was in bed soaking up the air conditioning Reynolds pays for. When Williams began screaming and swearing at her, Reynolds said she slapped her with the slipper.

Police handcuffed Reynolds and took her to jail for the night. Records show a judge released her on her own recognizance.

A lawyer wasn't listed on records.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
air conditionerfloridathreatdomestic violenceFlorida
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
NAACP Legal Defense Fund responds to viral video of officer putting man in chokehold
ABC11's Tisha Powell on the ups and downs of being a military spouse
Report: Doctor's license on hold after human fat found in bags in closet
Video of Apex student tearing down Black Lives Matter mural goes viral
'You should help us': Desperate plea from family of Garner man killed in hit-and-run
'Grandma Shirley' gets help achieving law school dream after devastating fire
LIST: NC school districts closed for teacher's rally on May 16
Divers find proof that shipwreck off NC coast is steamship that sank in 1838
Show More
Group raises money to bail women, caregivers out of jail before Mother's Day
Gov. Cooper presents budget, says 'it's a shame' teachers have to rally in Raleigh
Woman accused of stalking, sending 65,000 texts after one date
Durham leaders take first step in deciding future of Confederate monuments
Army soldier gets ear grown inside arm for transplant
More News