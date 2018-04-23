A woman is facing charges for allegedly assaulting an RDU police officer after an airport employee said she couldn't fly.The incident happened Friday in RDU's Southwest terminal.Records state 29-year-old Evian Villegas refused to leave the ticket counter after an agent told her she did not have a ticket and could not fly with her dog.Police said she then started cursing and yelling at employees while her dog snapped and barked at agents and passengers.Villegas then refused to leave the terminal and started fighting with airport officer Robert Peterson.Records show she punched Peterson in the left eye and spat in his face.She was taken into custody and booked into the Wake County Detention Center under a $20,000 bond.Villegas was charged with assault on a police officer inflicting serious injury, disorderly conduct at a terminal, and resisting a public officer.