Burlington police search for woman accused of kidnapping 3-year-old

Brittany Ann Massey (Credit: Burlington police)

BURLINGTON, NC (WTVD) --
Burlington police are trying to locate a woman accused of kidnapping a 3-year-old Wednesday night.

Police were called to the 400 block of South Anthony Street just after 10 p.m. on a disturbance call.

When officers arrived, they learned that 28-year-old Brittany Ann Massey had entered the home two hours prior and left with a 3-year-old she was not related to.

The child's grandmother said Massey then contacted her via social media video chat which showed the child was in good health.

Reports state the suspect refused to disclose her location and police were contacted.

During search efforts, the child's biological father Charlie Lacy Childress Jr. contacted police saying he had arranged to meet with Massey to recover the child.

A short time later, Childress, 29, told police the child was back with him and unharmed.

Officers are still searching for Massey, who is wanted for felony child abduction.

Police did not comment on the relationship between Massey and Childress.

Those with information after asked to call police at (336) 229-3500.
