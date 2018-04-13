Woman who drove SUV with family off Northern California cliff was drunk, police say

EMBED </>More Videos

A body was recovered Saturday in the vicinity where an SUV plunged off a Northern California cliff last month, killing a family of eight in what authorities suspect may have been an intentional crash. (KABC)

SAN FRANCISCO --
Authorities say a woman who drove off California cliff last month in an SUV carrying her wife and children was drunk.

California Patrol Capt. Bruce Carpenter said Friday that toxicology tests found Jennifer Hart had an alcohol level of .102.

California drivers are considered drunk with a level of 0.08 or higher.

Carpenter says toxicology tests also found that her wife Sarah Hart and two of their adopted children had "a significant amount" of an ingredient commonly found in the allergy drug Benadryl, which can make people sleepy.

The Harts and three of their children were found dead after the car plunged into the Pacific Ocean on March 26

Two more are missing and another body has been found but not identified.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
body foundcar crashfamilyu.s. & worldNorthern CaliforniaWashington
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Body suspected to be from NorCal SUV cliff crash found
CHP: SUV plunging off cliff killing NorCal family may have been intentional
Family famed for protest photo die when SUV goes off NorCal cliff
Top Stories
Paternal grandmother had custody of child killed in incest case
Hundreds to attend National 2nd Amendment Rally in Raleigh
I-Team: Wake Forest townhome controversy nears climax with pivotal vote
Body of Marine from Pinehurst who died in helicopter crash returns home
Commercial fire sends thick smoke into Goldsboro skies
No motive released in death of Southern Pines pregnant teen
Jeff Sessions coming to Raleigh next week to speak on opioid crisis
Will Ferrell among 4 injured in overturn crash in California
Show More
911 call in incest murder-suicide: 'He killed his wife, he killed her father'
Pedestrian struck by vehicle in Chapel Hill
Dozens of tickets handed out for illegal turns at Apex intersection
Raleigh police: Woman plows through intersection, crashes into woods
Lego convention this weekend
More News